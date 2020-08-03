A desperate appeal to the UN: Government imposed starvation – with signatories

Website: www.eritrea-focus.org
PETITION LETTER 3 August 2020
Mr António Guterres
Secretary-General
United Nations
405 East 42nd Street
New York
NY, 10017, USA
Dear Secretary General,
An Appeal to the UN to prevent imminent starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea
For the last 20 years, following the 1998-2000 unnecessary and senseless border war between Eritrea and Ethiopia that left more than 100,000 people dead, the Eritrean people have lived in a state of “no-war and no-peace”. The closure of the border between the two countries hindered economic and trade cooperation that has hugely affected the Eritrean economy. The peace agreement between the two countries which you witnessed in Jeddah in September 2018, has proved illusory. The apparent reconciliation has provided few benefits for the people of Eritrea, with the border closed once more and no movements to end the appalling human rights abuses that so scar our nation.
The Eritrean government’s erratic relations with the Sudan and Djibouti has encouraged an illegal/ contraband trade between the three nations rather than a proper and legitimate trade that benefits their respective people. Furthermore, the Yemeni conflict has had a huge and adverse impact on the Southern Red Sea Zone locals and the fishermen who depend on regional markets for their livelihood. Consequently, our people continue to live in a dire economic climate that has worsened with the outbreak of COVID-19.
The regime’s futile military and diplomatic adventures has deprived the people of Eritrea of basic economic and trade opportunities. The regime’s economic (monopolistic) policies have denied the people economic interactions with neighbouring countries and has brought both private investments and free trade to a standstill. The economy is in a state of meltdown and living conditions of the Eritrean people is now even worse than it was during the Ethiopian occupation. As a result of these disastrous policies:
- The Eritrean people live in abject poverty that is man-made and deliberately imposed on them by the government for its own political ends. The domestic economic policies that impede development and food security and the open-ended national service has immobilised the most productive members of our society. As the UN has documented on many occasions the appalling impact of the Eritrean government’s policy of indefinite, mandatory national service. Many young adults have been conscripted to work in slave-like conditions for decades. These conscripts are unable to support themselves or their families, and have in effect become destitute; and
- In a society of largely farmers and pastoralists, the youth are the backbone of economic activity. The absence of the youth from their farms because they are trapped in national service has left many families exposed to hunger, starvation and sadly even death.
Ordinary men and women are deprived of a normal life in their own country. Deprived of basic human rights and trapped in destitution by inept economic and political policies, has driven a huge exodus from the country. Eritrea has, over the last decade, consistently produced some of the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, exceeding those countries that are trapped in civil wars, such as Syria and Afghanistan.
Eritrea’s self-imposed international isolation and its refusal to co-operate with many international agencies and NGO’s has exacerbated the plight of the Eritrean people with the outbreak of COVID-19. The government reports that COVID-19 spread in the country is low and no life have yet been lost as a result of the pandemic. This complacent view is challenged by the findings of the Surgo Foundation, which suggests that Eritrea is – and we quote: “the fifth most vulnerable country in East Africa”. It ranks among the top 10 most vulnerable countries for household crowding and sanitation, health systems strength, and population over 65. Eritrea has limited health capacity, with only 12 hospital beds per 10,000 people, and 6.3 health care workers (doctors, nurses, midwives) per 10,000 people – making public health and social distancing measures critical.”[1]
The government continues to impose a lockdown on the population, while rejecting international medical aid. The regime is not using the opportunity provided by the low infection rates to implement precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus in the event of a major outbreak. The many thousands trapped in the country’s notorious prisons have no chance of avoiding the virus, should it take hold in any of the jails. These risks are also faced by conscripts drafted into the military training programme.
Despite these risks the government is using the COVID-19 to make life even more difficult for the people, and the deliberate and prolonged lockdown has already led to economic hardship and starvation. Unless the international community intervenes, many innocent lives will be lost.
The government inaction poses three major risks for the Eritrean people:
- Lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) and awareness of COVID-19. This could potentially lead to a major outbreak of the virus in the country that the government is ill equipped and unwilling to control;
- Lack of basic necessities such as drinking water and electricity. Let alone to wash their hands frequently in line with WHO recommendations, the people of Eritrea do not have sufficient drinking water. Electricity, often intermittent, is a luxury many of our fellow citizens cannot access or afford;
- Acute shortage of food. Local markets are unable to provide basic food supplies. Even people with money (and there are not many of them in Eritrea) are unable to buy the necessities for their daily living. People are in a desperate plight, whether they have money or not, with the government blatantly uninterested in their plight.
The ruling party, which is responsible for wrecking the economy, also has no health service plans to deal with COVID-19 major outbreak. Effective and treasured medical facilities run by the Catholic church have been seized by the government, despite protests from the local populations that they served.
The government is incapable and unwilling to meet the emerging health crisis and the consequent economic difficulties, hence our people are exposed to starvation and death. To make matters worse, the government has refused to accept PPE aid and it has failed to appeal for food aid from the international community. This failure to appeal to the international community demonstrates the government’s intention to starve the Eritrean people into submission. The government is using hunger as a weapon to prolong its relentless dictatorship over the people of Eritrea.
Unless the international community acts urgently, we fear that the combination of starvation and COVID-19 will produce a death toll on an appalling scale. Our people have nowhere to turn to but to the nation states that you represent. It is critical that the United Nations intervenes to stop the deliberate starvation and death of the Eritrean people.
To this end, we request the UN to urgently take the following steps:
- send a Special Envoy to thoroughly investigate the economic crisis and the threat of man-made starvation in Eritrea;
- make the findings of the Envoy’s investigation public;
- allocate emergency aid to Eritrea and urgently affirm its readiness to help the people of Eritrea in their hour of need;
- secure full access to seaports and airports to deliver food aid directly to the people; and
- lead and coordinate efforts by the international community to put pressure on the Eritrean government to cooperate with an international food aid distribution programme.
We, the undersigned, representing Eritrean civic associations, movements, concerned Eritrean citizens in diaspora and international friends of Eritrea demand that the UN looks into and addresses the plight of the Eritrean people as a matter of urgency.
Mr Secretary-General, we plead with you to spare the Eritrean people from this catastrophic man-made disaster and a humanitarian crisis. This is a huge concern not only for the Eritrean people but for the international community too, as you can see from this petition. It has been signed by 22 organisations and 3,000 individuals from 61 countries in less than two weeks. Please help before it is too late.
Appendicies:
Appendix 1 – List of signatory organisations
Appendix 2 – List of individual signatories
Appendix 3 – Comments from 245 signatories
Appendix 4: Signatories’ domiciled countries
Appendix 5: A heartbreaking appeal to the UN from an Eritrean child
Appendix 6: An appeal for help from Emba Soria, southern region
[1] https://precisionforcovid.org/africa
Appendix 1 – Signatory Organisations (Not in any particular order)
|Ref
|Country
|
22
|
Appendix 2 – Individual Signatories (Not in any particular order)
|Ref
|Name
|Country
|
|
|
|Appendix 3: Signatories Comments
|Ref.
|Name
|Country
|Comment
|1
|Zeru Bokre
|Australia
|“Unless action is taken imminent loss of thousands of civilian lives will occur.”
|2
|Aser Asgedom
|UK
|“Our people living in darkness – Please help them?”
|3
|Solomon Yohannes
|UK
|“In Eritrea people will die of starvation before they got Covid – 19.”
|4
|Father Mussie Shishay
|Switzerland
|“viele Menschen leiden wegen hunger.Ich habe Letzte monat zu Eritritrea telefonirt. Viele leute sie haben mir gesagt das,wir haben hunger wir weis nicht was wur essen!Sehr schande geschichte.Many people suffer from hunger. I called Eritritrea last month. Many people told me that we are hungry we don’t know what we eat!Very shameful story.”
|5
|Aron Goitom
|US
|“I am signing this beacause I believed this true”
|6
|Stefanos Kelete
|US
|“We need to take action now before it’s too late – Let’s act not react”
|7
|Yohannes Gebrengus
|Norway
|“Help Eritreans”
|8
|Haile Kiros
|Canada
|“Our people have suffered by the brutal representative arrogant government. Exposed to starvation below poverty shortage of basic medication. UN should intervene to save lives otherwise the country will be emptied.”
|9
|Kahsay Gebreslase
|US
|“I am signing this because Eritrean is under control by the Dictatorship government, and 99% of the people are hungry now. Even the people who have a money to buy they cannot buy anything even the people who have something to sale they cannot sale anything. So, they are all the same.”
|10
|Yohanes Gihirmay
|Sudan
|“I am signing because the whole world or countries know the Eritrean leader and his regime is a dangerous and dictatorial. Our people are being destroyed with no work economy, Education and any infrastructure is distorted. I think this regime has some supporters from American SIA but because we are observing the UN and Americans are condemning for a single human. But not for the 7 million population discriminated by the single dictator. And now the regime is harassing the people because of the Covid 19. All our people are on prison.”
|11
|Selemawit Weldetnsae
|Canada
|“I’m singing because in Eritrean right now peoples are in dangerous situation. No food, water and Medical supplies because of the government Eritrea.”
|12
|Zemhret Tekle
|Canada
|“I’m signing this petition because of humanitarian crisis in Eritrea to pause the government immediately.”
|13
|Aklilu Mehari
|Germany
|“please help Eritreans”
|14
|Asmerom Tewelde
|Sweden
|“Yes”
|15
|Eyob Solomon
|Germany
|“Our people need food”
|16
|Hagos Gebremariam
|US
|“I’m sign because our people died because hungry.”
|17
|S Michael
|UK
|“I agree Eritrean people are suffering /struggling to survive as a result of not getting help during Covid 19 and the evil regime!”
|18
|Tsegalem Woldemariam
|US
|“I am signing because this is humanitarian crises. As an Eritrean, I know my people are in danger from coronavirus, starvation and above all no rule of law. A country run by a ruthless dictator who doesn’t care an iota about the people.”
|19
|Omer Mohamednur Ibrahi
|UK
|“I strongly support the petition; the Eritrean government used the pandemic and the lockdown to kneel down and the people. It is inhuman to lockdown a country for more than 3 months without any preparations, but even worse when you reject any material help from world organisations and the people in diaspora. By the result many are starving. And others there is nothing to buy in markets.”
|20
|Asmeret Haile
|US
|“Yes our people are suffering president Issayas Afewerqi . We need to go out. Please we need help to kick out him.”
|21
|Mulu Kahsay
|US
|“The dictatorial regime of Isias Afeworki impose a lockdown on the population, while rejecting international medical aid & rejecting any kind of assistance to the entire Eritrean population. It is atrocious crime against humanity & needs to be stopped.”
|22
|Wolderufai Wolderufail
|US
|“I want to be a Voice for my beloved voiceless Eritrean population.”
|23
|Afeworki Ghebreiyesus
|US
|““ The strict lock-down has devastated the lives of thousands. Most businesses are closed. Schools are closed, although colleges have now reopened. Transportation within and between towns is closed. The economy does not exist. More and more people are getting hungry, desperate and dying …””
|24
|Goitom M
|UK
|“Appeal to the UN to prevent imminent starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea”
|25
|Eyassu Tesfamariam
|Australia
|“I disagree with the private and close agreement between Dr #Abiy #Ahmed and #Isaias #Afeworki, and my innocent people of Eritrea has been starving and dying as the consequence of the Eritrean regime illegal action in the name of quarantine.”
|26
|Hana Abdurahman
|US
|“This is genocide done by a dictator to eradicate the Eritrean population. The world community CANNOT watch in silence. Please help.”
|27
|Teklu Tesfa
|US
|“It is our responsibility to speak up to save our people.”
|28
|Robel Woldu
|US
|“I want to save my people”
|29
|Micael Tesfamicael
|US
|“I sign for my people because I care.”
|30
|Kassahun Berhane
|US
|“I believe the Eritrean government (mafia) is trying to put the Eritrean people in starvation in purpose.”
|31
|Kibrom Michael
|US
|“An inaction by the UN is an encouragement to dictators and dictatorial ideologies alike! UN please act now!”
|32
|Yohannes Tseggay Berhe
|UK
|“The Dictatorial regime in Eritrea is neither willing to allocate a budget to contain the covid-19 induced consequences of starvation, nor willing to allow humanitarian organisations intervene to ameliorate the situation. It is feared a catastrophic situation may be observed unless the UN humanitarian organisation as well as other NGOs put pressure on the GOE, to open its doors to reach our desperate people. It is worth noting that Millions of dollars have been collected by the Government of Eritrea (GOE), from its supporters in diaspora; nothing has been seen on the ground, to indicate use of these funds. I therefore call upon the UN and the International community, to use their good offices, to consider and expedite Emergency food and other support, for the needy population of Eritrea, inside the country and in the camps in neighbouring countries as well as in Libya. I thank you. Yohannes T. Berhe”
|33
|Girma Gilagabir
|US
|“I am signing because I want no one starving…”
|34
|Eden Eyasu
|Canada
|“I signed the petition because the dictator is using food as a weapon to keep Eritreans hostage. This should be unacceptable in this day and age. No one can claim ignorance as an excuse this time round. Turning a blind eye to the plight of Eritreans inside the country is letting them starve while in lockdown.”
|35
|Binyam Yemane
|Switzerland
|“It is a sad reality that the Eritrean regime has for decades pursued policies that ran counter to the noble cause of observing basic human rights of its own citizens. Its complacency towards the outbreak of COVID-19, it’s irresponsible, deliberate and prolonged lockdown, its brazen refusal to accept PPE aid and its lack of interest to appeal for food aid from the international community are just the extension or manifestation of its domestic and foreign policies. I appeal to the UN to do its utmost in order to prevent imminent starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea. Thank you.”
|36
|Daniel Cheay
|Australia
|“I am signing because the Eritrean people are in desperate help of starvation although the brutal government say we don’t want any help.”
|37
|Selam Temelso
|Canada
|“Because the people need help”
|38
|Dawit Weldu
|Canada
|“Justice for Eritreans people now✌✌✌✌”
|39
|Dawit Weldu
|Canada
|“WE NEED HELP NOW ERITREAN PEOPLE”
|40
|Suleiman Omer
|Djibouti
|“Lockdown is a friendly policy for the rogue regime in Eritrea. At the same time it is a killing process upon the people already vulnerable due to the well-known dehumanizing policies of the regime. The UN has to give a heed to this appalling issue.”
|41
|Sona Fessehaye
|US
|“Sosna Fessehay”
|42
|Daniel Woldu
|US
|“Human right crisis in Eritrea”
|43
|Selba Tang
|Canada
|“I’m signing because I care of my follow Eritrean back home, Eritrea. My family, my friends, relatives, children, women, men, all of them are close to die. They can’t breathe!! Either by Covid 19 or starvation they are going die unless we do something. Please help!!”
|44
|Dawit Ghebremichael
|US
|“Because the totalitarian government in Eritrea is starving the people under pretext of covid-19”
|45
|Haile Gebrekidan
|Canada
|“I am signing because I want save my people”
|46
|Teklit Kibrab
|UK
|“This true that the Eritrean people are at imminent starvation and they need urgent help.”
|47
|Abraha Grmay
|Switzerland
|“Help My people”
|48
|Daniel Awshek
|Canada
|“Eritrean people are in dire situation, while the irresponsible rogue regime in Eritrea is refusing relief for the vulnerable who can’t afford food when everything is in lockdown due to COVID 19.”
|49
|Rezene Bariagabir
|US
|“Voice for the voiceless”
|50
|Tedy Kifle
|Canada
|“I’m signed because for the right of the people”
|51
|Tuumzghi Tesfalem
|Israel
|“I am signing because ,of the brutal regime in Eritrea ,for more than 25 years there is crime against humanity in Eritrea ,prison without justice, brutality against free press activists ,and to those who ask their rights for change, and now a times there is starvation in Eritrea by means of corona (covid 19) the regime is ready to eliminate all our people by closing all means of transport in and out of the country as continuation of his brutality so please UN and such organisations open eyes in our country Eritrea .”
|52
|Tesfai Tekle
|US
|“This is the real urgent and needed time to be a true voice for the voiceless people of Eritrea.”
|53
|Hadish Gebre
|Australia
|“I am signed because my people are suffering.”
|54
|Medhanie Teklemariam
|US
|“I am signing this petition today to help my people in Eritrea under dictatorship of Eseyas Afewerki.”
|55
|Isaac Tewolde
|US
|“stop humanitarian crisis, starvation made by the dictatorship lead by Eseyas Afewerki”
|56
|Mebrahtom Selomon
|Sweden
|“Mebrahtom Selomon”
|57
|Ibrahim Noor
|Eritrea
|“I do support the appeal of starvation in Eritrea.”
|58
|Zufan F. Habtemariam
|South Sudan
|“It is UN duties to save lives when the leader is a vulture”
|59
|Jean Riding
|UK
|“someone must do something about this”
|60
|Yohannes Yemane
|Sweden
|“The authoritarian regime will not tell the world that the Eritreans are starving. We Eritreans should be the voice of the voiceless. Let’s unit to defeat the authoritarian and rise our country up.”
|61
|Tewelde Habte
|Finland
|“I do agree to sign this legal and petition in order the world to take quick action against the inhuman government in ERITREA.”
|62
|Mogos Asfaha
|US
|“<a href=”mailto:Meskerem1st2002@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>Meskerem1st2002@yahoo.com</a>”
|63
|Efrem Tecle
|US
|“I sign because of a big famine in Eritrea and ruthless handling of the government to the situation.”
|64
|Emanuel Hadgu
|Canada
|“a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea”
|65
|Berhane Welday
|Netherlands
|“I am a part of my people.”
|66
|Kebreab Abraham
|Australia
|“I support this timely urgent call. The United Nations Secretary General must act now before this human catastrophe happens. It may be too late.”
|67
|Kebire Abdurahman
|Italy
|“I’m singing in this period in my lovely country regime Eritrea covid 19 he used in your advantage our people suffering by shortage of food. He is not considered by the people at any time”
|68
|Demberu Gurara
|US
|“Do it right”
|69
|Shamsuddin Burug
|UK
|“I care for my people and humanity in general.”
|70
|Fesseha Kidane
|Canada
|“This lock down brings out our people hunger and starvation please loosen the people’s movement with safety measures”
|71
|Shiden Habtu
|Netherlands
|“Eritrean government is playing with our people.”
|72
|Luel Amaha
|South Africa
|“Stand with Eritrea people please”
|73
|Michael Tekle
|Sweden
|“I’m signing this petition because the Eritrean people have suffered for too long.”
|74
|Germatsion Negasi
|Sweden
|“Eritrea politics is kriminella”
|75
|Samuel Gebryes
|UK
|“I am signing because of my family in Eritrea strangling to get food. Please we need help to stop locking down the country and stop propaganda war with Ethiopia”
|76
|Biniyam Beyene
|UK
|“Eritreans are in a very dangerous time and needs help – Please help?”
|77
|Selam Melake
|UK
|“To save my people life.”
|78
|Abraham Tecle
|Germany
|“Please help Eritrea in this critical famine Situation.”
|79
|Abraham Debessay
|Kenya
|“This is sad and avoidable if the Eritrean government admits the problem and address the issue with support of humanitarian assistance.”
|80
|Dan Zer
|Sweden
|“Stop killing people”
|81
|Kibreab Ftaw
|UK
|“<a href=”mailto:Kebreab.kidane@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>Kebreab.kidane@yahoo.com</a>”
|82
|Feven Hadera
|UK
|“Okay I will Sign the petition thanks”
|83
|John Alula
|UK
|“My people’s plight is my pain.”
|84
|Zehaie Keleta
|Sweden
|“I signed with all my 10 fingers !!!”
|85
|Rutha Egzeher
|US
|“People are dying from starvation in Eritrea because of luck down by the government without supplying anything.”
|86
|Simon Mogos
|Netherlands
|“im sign”
|87
|Ghirmay Berhe Sibhat
|Israel
|“Ghirmay sibhat,”
|88
|Kudusan Kifle
|UK
|“Kudusan”
|89
|Tsigabu Gebrehiwet
|US
|“A regime that has no accountability and legitimacy is depriving innocent Eritrean people their basic rights I projected to cause a major humanitarian disaster. So International help is vital”
|90
|Kesete Hadgu
|US
|“I am signing because the government is not doing the obligation of supplying food to its people.”
|91
|Letty Kahsu
|US
|“<a href=”mailto:Letigebre@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>Letigebre@yahoo.com</a>”
|92
|Berhane Kidane
|Sweden
|“I am signing because I have to do my duty to save the Eritrean People. In Eritrea there is a leader with name Isseyas Afewerki who is anti Eritrean People and anti the Sovereignty of the Nation Eritrea. Though seeing the cleansing of the Eritrean Nationals, the world is covering their eyes instead reacting against the one-man regime in Eritrea.”
|93
|Woldeyesus Zegay
|Germany
|“I am signing the petition, because I know the situation. I have relatives in Eritrea.”
|94
|Habtom Tisgehans
|Germany
|“On”
|95
|Thomas Araya
|US
|“I am Eritrean”
|96
|Zahra Mohamed
|Canada
|“Stop isieas”
|97
|Muller Jambo
|US
|“Freedom”
|98
|Issa Alawi
|UK
|“I’m signing to help starvation in Eritrea.”
|99
|Samson Gebremicael
|Sweden
|“please help Eritrean people”
|100
|Hamid Salem
|US
|“The Eritrean people have been deprived, by the ruling regime, of the basic needs of survival and have become prisoners in their own country. Help is critically needed to b prevent mass hunger.”
|101
|Mussie Gebrehiwet
|Norway
|“Eritrean people needs help polemical & Economical”
|102
|Filmon Essayas Kebede
|South Africa
|“We need changes.”
|103
|Shumdehan Abraham
|UK
|“My people made to starve deliberately with the excuse of covid 19”
|104
|Simon Slater
|UK
|“To the Secretary General of the United Nations please help the people of Eritrea. Thank you”
|105
|Semere Solomon
|Norway
|“Let’s help our people”
|106
|Tadese Teweldemedhen
|Sweden
|“<a href=”mailto:tthabteab@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>tthabteab@yahoo.com</a>”
|107
|Kaleab Tedla
|Canada
|“I I have very deep concern of people and I have information that nothing to buy in the market, whatever money they have is under control of government.”
|108
|Frezgi Gebrezgiabher
|US
|“The Eritrean Government treating bad for his own people for long years. forced military prison killing economically to control Eritrea. Now it is the worst time for the people of Eritrea the dictator Government he is using the COVID-19 for controlling the people no work no movement all the people stay at home no food no water out people are suffering hanger so we need UN do something for the people of Eritrea many people are died this time they have no food.”
|109
|Abraha Ghebreslassie
|Canada
|“It is a humanitarian need that supports the basic needs of survival.”
|110
|Abeba Selemun
|Canada
|“Eritrea people been suffering for years and years it is time to take action to remove the dictator from Eritrea the papers calling for help Thank you”
|111
|Aron Tesfu
|UK
|“we need help for our people”
|112
|Tekie Gebregziabher
|Sweden
|“I sign just because of the human crises happening in Eritrea.”
|113
|Selamawit Abraham
|Denmark
|“I am Eritrean”
|114
|Frezgi Gebrehiwet
|Germany
|“ሰላምን ፍቅርን ፍትሕን ን ሃገረ ኤርትራ”
|115
|Michael Haywood
|UK
|“Make this as well-known as previous famines in this part of Africa. Don’t allow COVID 19 make people in authority forget other disasters.”
|116
|Messiah Mehtsentu
|Canada
|“Because to free my country from Esayas”
|117
|Saba Kidane
|US
|“We must hold the Eritrean Government responsible for starving our people in a lockdown”
|118
|Almaz Abraha
|UK
|“The dictator is taking advantage of covid-19 to lock them down with no essentials. They will starve to death. We need urgent help for the inhumane.”
|119
|Haileab Teweldemedhin
|US
|“I support defeat the devil”
|120
|Kahssai Daner
|US
|“K.D”
|121
|Kiflom Okbamicahel
|US
|“Kiflom habtile okbamicahel”
|122
|Muller Abraha
|Canada
|“To help our people who are starving due to the corona pandemic”
|123
|Mehari Weldegebriel
|US
|“The lock down for the Eritrean people by the Dictatorial Government of Eritrea without any help and Aid is Totally unacceptable.”
|124
|Hayelom Yirgalem
|Israel
|“Eritrean people”
|125
|Tewolde Siele
|US
|“I am signing this because Eritrean people are dying of starvation out of sight of the world community.”
|126
|Tewelde Yeghin
|US
|“Tewelde yeghin”
|127
|Gebrihiwwt Gebremedhin
|US
|“The Eritrean people have suffered for so long Enough is enough Please they need your full support”
|128
|Tesfalem Araya
|US
|“Eritrean people’s matter”
|129
|Tirhas Weldu
|Lebanon
|“My people are starving!!!”
|130
|Nuru Nuru
|US
|“Overdue humanitarian crisis & human rights for Eritrean people”
|131
|Abraham Kidane
|Switzerland
|“abraham”
|132
|Said Ibrahimi
|UK
|“The dictator I Afwerki planning to kill the whole population”
|133
|Haregu Asefa
|Canada
|“I sign this petition because I don’t what people to get help from you. Thank you.”
|134
|Shakeeb Rahman
|UK
|“All habitants of this planet we all share deserve basis human rights and decency”
|135
|Beylul Solomon
|Kenya
|“Because our people need help”
|136
|Eyorus Haile
|UK
|“I’m signing this petition because What the well-known barbarous dictator is doing to our people is Genocide. Our people are going through incessant hunger torture on top of all gross human rights violation and they need immediate attention from the world.”
|137
|Sbraham Teklu
|US
|“I’m concern about our people, there isn’t human right in Eritrea”
|138
|Tighisti Tedla
|US
|“UN action is required to bring attention and stop hunger in Eritrea.”
|139
|Daniel Russom
|UK
|“I am singing because Tigrinya is my first language i won’t develop my language”
|140
|Ogbai Hagos
|US
|“Ogbai Hagos”
|141
|Naod Belai
|US
|“Eritrean people are on s lock down with no food reserve.”
|142
|Simon Sium
|US
|“I am singing this petition because of my people getting the worst without food and getting lock down this people need help”
|143
|Fituma Abdurashid
|Canada
|“I am Eritrean girl in Canada I am signing because my people are suffering from the most sadistic isyas they need help and safety of our people I specially inside Eritrea he closing them by corona without giving them food or tools basic to prevent corona so please save fast before too late”
|144
|Mona Nurhussein
|Australia
|“I am signing because I believe in humanity rights on this world”
|145
|Tsegga Tecle
|US
|“Dangerous situation in Eritrea! Mass starvation!”
|146
|Zecarias Haile
|US
|“I am signing this document because the Eritrean people have never seen so much abuse and starvation.”
|147
|Martina Todd
|UK
|“because this isn’t a political debate, they’re human rights. but for some reason, we’re discussing this as a political deal. these are human beings, like you and me. it’s fucked that this is really what the world is like. no one is free until all of us are free.”
|148
|Hosanna Meley
|Germany
|“Eritrean needs your help right now! The dictator is committing genocide against Eritrean people on the name of COVID-19,”
|149
|Kasem Ismael
|US
|“Because my country & my people are in a bad situation with a dictator leader & regime government”
|150
|Sofia Feshaye
|US
|“Our Eritrean people desperately need help!!”
|151
|Sierra Kahsay
|US
|“I’m a 12-year-old Eritrean born and raised in America. Our Eritrean people need help!! They are dying left and right!”
|152
|Tsegay Teklezghi
|US
|“Tsegay Teklezghi”
|153
|Amanuiel Berhe
|US
|“The world specially the United Nations is standing by watching while a human tragedy, very well known to the United Nations for the past ten years, continues to kill thousands of people.”
|154
|Adiam Brascomb
|Western Sahara
|“Adiam Berhane”
|155
|Mesgina Risat
|US
|“Stop the madness of sparking another war!”
|156
|Teklai Abraha
|US
|“I am signing this petition because I know the brutal dictator of Eritrea doesn’t care about the Eritrean people.”
|157
|Azieb Tesfay
|US
|“Please help my people”
|158
|Abeba Kelil
|Australia
|“I sign this petition because the government use the covid-19 as excuse to lock in the people”
|159
|Khalil Khalil
|Australia
|“I am equity for the Eritrean people”
|160
|Nigusse Ghebreab
|Canada
|“<a href=”mailto:Nigussegab@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>Nigussegab@yahoo.com</a>”
|161
|Kidane Berhe
|US
|“Regardless of political issues people shouldn’t be punished by denying their basic needs!! It’s in human and barbaric act.”
|162
|Yacob Gebrebi
|US
|“Yacob Gebrebi”
|163
|Samira Saleh Hassan
|US
|“Eritrea has been governed by a merciless dictator with no constitution or law and order for the last over 25 years. Now with the Covid-19 pandemic people are under quarantine and starvation is eminent.”
|164
|Tesfu Asmelash
|UK
|“I’m singing because humanitarian crisis in Eritrean”
|165
|Yonas Miloni
|Israel
|“<a href=”mailto:yonasmiloni@yahoo.com” rel=”nofollow”>yonasmiloni@yahoo.com</a>”
|166
|Mike Asegedom
|New Zealand
|“Am one of his victims with my 2 brothers”
|167
|Yonas Fsaha
|Germany
|“Yonas Fahad”
|168
|Anthony Harris
|UK
|“Love is the answer, and you know that for sure. YNWA ❤✊❤✊❤”
|169
|Hagos Jemal
|Australia
|“To save lives in Eritrea”
|170
|Andom Zerai
|Switzerland
|“Our people are in difficult situations and please see what in Eritrea happens”
|171
|Taeb Musa
|Australia
|“I am an Eritrean-Australian and this country is my motherland. I have many first line relatives in the country suffering and this issue needs worldwide attention for some real change to be made.”
|172
|Rosemary Hughes
|UK
|“I don’t want people there to starve and you need desperately outside help”
|173
|Saleh Taha
|Australia
|“I am signing because the Eritrean people facing starvation”
|174
|Gebrekiros Kifle
|Norway
|“Hei”
|175
|Heile Hadish
|Switzerland
|“Help”
|176
|Medhanie Teame
|Israel
|“Medhanie Teamed”
|177
|Fur Tesfay
|UK
|“Because the people in Eritrea are in a famine.”
|178
|Meleke Hagos
|Australia
|“Melake”
|179
|Daniel Goiotm
|UK
|“I Have signed this petition because my people have been ignored from getting a help for many years, so being starving at the moment need a quick help. Thank you”
|180
|Semhar Ghebreslassie Semhar Erina peace
|Sweden
|“I am signing because pfdj is starving my people deliberately !!!”
|181
|Hugh Fitzpatrick
|UK
|“This is NOT a crisis! It is a DISASTER! Just across the Red Sea from Eritrea is Yemen. Another DISASTER! North of Yemen is Saudi Arabia. Untold WEALTH! WHERE is HUMANITY?!”
|182
|Michael Adhanom
|US
|“Michael Adhanom”
|183
|Fitsum Mebrahtu
|Sweden
|“I am signing because of starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea”
|184
|Jemal Awlaki
|US
|“This is Jamal Abubaker”
|185
|Hailezghi Petros
|US
|“I sign this because there no human right in Eritrea”
|186
|Brot Tekle
|Canada
|“All what is said is true”
|187
|Menghesteab Asmerom
|Canada
|“I am sighing this period to worn the international committee to do everything possible to avert a looming humanitarian crisis.”
|188
|Tesfaledet Hailu
|US
|“The Eritrean government is intentionally starving the population in the name of Covi-19 therefore, I’m asking the United nation to use its power to safe the Eritrean people.”
|189
|Adonai Hagos
|Netherlands
|“Yes”
|190
|Tewelde Beraki
|US
|“Tewelde G Beraki”
|191
|Afewerki Gebre
|US
|“I’m singing because of my people. I do care about my people.”
|192
|Okbu Haile
|US
|“I would like to ask the humanitarian to open their eyes upon the people of Eritrea.”
|193
|Mary Yohannes
|US
|“I don’t want my people dying”
|194
|Samuel Tsegai
|US
|“Stop the man (DIA) made starvation in Eritrea!!”
|195
|Tesfahiwot Weldai
|Israel
|“I done”
|196
|Mesfn Gebrezgabher
|Israel
|“<a href=”mailto:Mesfn.ger@gmail.com” rel=”nofollow”>Mesfn.ger@gmail.com</a>”
|197
|Luel Zewde
|US
|“Eritrean people do not want war. No war with our neighbours. Dialogue and reconciliation are the only way to solve the boarder problem. We Eritreans condemn the evil friendship of Isias Afewerki and prime minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali that war against the regional government of Tigray.”
|198
|Andai Ketema
|US
|“I am seeking justice”
|199
|Sara Goitom
|Switzerland
|“I part of these people.”
|200
|Haile Kidane
|Switzerland
|“In Eritrean Government is Dictatorial Administration.”
|201
|Andebrhan Okbamichael
|Sweden
|“I’m signing because I want UN to help people in Eritrea from starvation and get humanitarian help.”
|202
|Tesfai Yitbarek
|Netherlands
|“I do appeal on behalf of all Eritreans in the country and in Ethiopia as refugees to get help for medical, Sanitizer and food due to COVID-19 and COVID-91 LOCKDOWN Shut down. Also, Free all prisoners in Eritrea. Help….Help”
|203
|Daniel Tekle
|US
|“I am signing because I strongly believe that happened to Eritrea people. The United nation must watch on Eritrea people. There are many people deceasing by starving.”
|204
|Abdu Siraj
|US
|“Please provide emergency aid to Eritrean and urgently affirm its readiness to help the people of Eritrea in their dire need of help; secure full access to seaports and airports to deliver food aid ‘directly’ to the people;”
|205
|Jok Ramirez
|Australia
|“Ain’t right”
|206
|kiflemariam Sequar
|US
|“Save the needy people!”
|207
|Kebron Tekie
|Australia
|“I’m Eritrean and I live in Australia because of this government I came here When I was a little boy so I don’t want that to happen to my Eritrean people”
|208
|Yohannes Tesema
|US
|“I am signing because starvation in Eritrea by the government of Eritrea by the name of covid-19 complete locked down to move Around.”
|209
|Tekeste Gebrehiwot
|Sweden
|“I care”
|210
|Tewelde Tesfay
|UK
|“Eritrean man”
|211
|Abraham Zeresenay
|UK
|“Eritrean family’s needs food not war. We need UN to make pressure for the current government.”
|212
|Dawit Weldu
|Canada
|“WE NEED FOOD, WATER, AND FREEDOM NOT WAR ✌✌✌✌✌”
|213
|Dawit Weldu
|Canada
|“We need DORDER DEMACRTION and FREEDOM from dictator government now”
|214
|Awet Zeru
|Denmark
|“We have a dictator president in our country”
|215
|Nighisty Hakin
|Sweden
|“I support this petition.”
|216
|Wolderufael Occamicael
|US
|“Old system have to go”
|217
|Tesfai Zewodi
|Sweden
|“Tesfai Zewoldi”
|218
|Salem Mulugeta
|US
|“All my people in Eritrea are prisoners we need justice. The Administration in Eritrea is very cruel and a dictator we need justice and we want now.”
|219
|Frezghi Abraha
|Germany
|“Stop war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.”
|220
|Lwam Mekonen
|US
|“I’m hoping this can help Eritrea get the awareness & aid it needs & deserves”
|221
|Aleksander Berhane
|Canada
|“Yes that’s true my people serving food because the dictatorship please help”
|222
|Beraki Desta Sbhat
|Canada
|“I am signing for petition because all those are true in Eritrea”
|223
|Michael Belay
|US
|“We need help!!”
|224
|Amer Mohamed
|Australia
|“I urge the international community to give us a hand and save my people”
|225
|Meron Teklay
|South Africa
|“Justice for people of Eritrea”
|226
|Tesfazghi Yosief
|Switzerland
|“Tesfazhgi”
|227
|Samuel Mesfin
|Ethiopia
|“I am signing because ensuring the safety of my people is my primary concern especially now more than ever.”
|228
|Ashleigh Caffey
|US
|“No one should starve on this abundant Earth”
|229
|Woldebruk Negussie
|US
|“Woldebruk Negussie”
|230
|Goerge Bahabla
|US
|“I strongly support this petition.”
|231
|Semere Zeresenay
|Ghana
|“The people of Eritrea is starving.”
|232
|Frances Watson
|UK
|“I am a different Frances Watson! But I would like to sign this petition as it is vitally important for the people of Eritrea.”
|233
|Shannon Walsh
|Australia
|“I’m support the appeal to the UN to prevent imminent starvation & a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea!”
|234
|Meron Beraki
|US
|“Please help our country”
|235
|Abdulalim Khiar
|US
|“I am signing this petition because my people are dying of starvation because of the Eritrean dictatorship Government who is starving the people by controlling all resources even drinking water.”
|236
|Mulue Debretsion
|US
|“The govt in Eritrea put our people in jail in their homes. The world is simply watching it! What is z UN? WHY KEEPING SILENT?”
|237
|K T Brown
|Canada
|I add my name to the global appeal for mercy from Isaias Afewerki towards his amazing Eritrean people who are dying through government neglect and oppression. As God given you mercy and you have not yet stood before his throne of judgement, please take action to revive and free your people from the terror they live under. Let me know if there is anything I can do to help.
|238
|Negussie
|US
|Human tragedy in Eritrea
|239
|Bereket Woldeu
|US
|We Eritreans found in diaspora are supporting the text written to the U.N secretary office regarding the current problem creating in Eritrea on behalf of voiceless Eritrean people found back home. We hope the responsible body take urgent measure and bring solution. Save the children right now because they are the bright future of tomorrow in our planet. I appreciate for your fast and affirmative response. Thank you.
|240
|Dawit
|US
|Eritrean people need emergency support from UN especially at that moment because they live in the worst condition. They have no daily breads so please help them. Thanks more for your help from the bottom of my deepest heart.
|241
|Shoa Asfaha
|US
|Thank you for drafting the petition to highlight the plight of Eritrean People to the UN Secretary General. I have signed it and shared through various channels.
|242
|Adhanet Desale
|US
|ነዚ ሚክንያት covid 19 ምውሻብ ብ ትሪኢ ን ቃዎሞ
|243
|Biniam Tesfamichael
|US
| I support the appeal by Eritrea Focus to the UN to prevent imminent starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Eritrea. My name is Biniam Tesfamichael. I am 32 years of and live in Denmark. If it makes a difference, I would like to express my support to the appeal by your organisation. You can add my name to the list if it helps in any way. Justice to the Eritrea people and everyone else.
|244
|Mereb Habte
|US
|I am emailing you to add my name in the petition letter to the UN to prevent starvation in Eritrea.
|245
|Tuquabo Tesfamichael
|US
|People are starving to death.
Appendix 4 – Signatories’ Domiciled Countries (Not in any particular order)
|Ref
|Country
|
58
59
60
61
|
Appendix 5: A Heart-breaking appeal for help to the UN from an Eritrean child
[Emailed to Eritrea Focus on 26 July 2020 from a child in Asmara. The appeal for help was originally written in Tigrinya and translated by an adult before it was emailed]
Eritrea was already in a bad condition before the worldwide pandemic occurred. The citizens were facing serious political issues.
Children and adults were working hard to find the basic necessities for survival, which was difficult since the government provided no support. Children of my age (and even younger) are being forced to work, instead of getting an education.
Like many poor countries, the Covid pandemic has made a bad situation even worse – financially, but also socially. The government shut down everything: grocery stores, small companies, etc. which means that everyone caught up in the crisis now has no income.
As a result, thousands and thousands of citizen are starving to death. Families are desperate. Family members are now risking their lives by going out to work, despite the government’s ban.
As a student, sister and a citizen of Eritrea I want to draw international attention to the situation in my homeland.
It breaks my heart to know that many people, like my family, are suffering.
It breaks my heart to know children can’t be children.
It breaks my heart to know more and more family members are being lost.
So please, I beg you, help the Eritreans to survive, to stand and to move forward.
And know that we need help now: the situation is urgent!
Appendix 6: An appeal for help from inside Eritrea
[The letter in Tigrinya dated 19 July was sent to an Eritrean professional in the US. It is from an Eritrean living in a town near Emba Soira in southern region of Eritrea].
Firstly, we would like to convey our greetings to all Eritreans and humanitarian organizations.
Right now, we Eritreans inside the country are suffering dire calamities, hunger, famine and pandemic. Unless there is a quick humanitarian intervention many lives will be lost. There has never been hunger and famine like the one we are experiencing currently.
Coupled with the COVID19 restrictions that are imposed on us, the famine has made our situation far worse than ever before. We have been on lockdown for several months with many soldiers out in the streets forcing people to stay inside.
It is horrifying to witness many children suffering from malnutrition and disease. It is a well-known fact that government agents would arrest anyone who dares to speak up about the situation in public. That’s why we are suffering in silence.
Hidden from the world, we are receiving no help and we are dying. Please help. Many of our people from the Tigrigna, Saho and Asawerta tribes living in the Emba Soira, Shimejana and Eastern Escarpment areas are heavily affected by this disaster. The situation in the aforementioned areas is what we are closely witnessing but we have no doubt that other areas in Eritrea are similarly affected.
Again, please help us, pray for us and let the world know we are dying.