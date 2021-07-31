USA protests against a “web” of delays blocking aid getting into Tigray

“The reality on the ground is that humanitarians face a constant stream of bureaucratic delays, demands for additional approvals, and ongoing conflict. Aid workers and convoys have been rigorously searched and attacked. All parties to the conflict must ensure the security and safety of aid workers—fourteen of whom have already lost their lives while helping others. Even now, there are more than 200 trucks waiting for a web of approvals. With these delays and impediments, humanitarian aid cannot possibly reach the scale required to address the vast needs.”
UNITED STATES STRENGTHENS EFFORTS TO FIGHT FAMINE IN TIGRAY, ETHIOPIA WITH MORE THAN $149 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE
Abiy is a sado masochist, he is enjoying the sufferings of all Tigrians. A grandious narcissist who believes he is chosen to be the greatest of all has no sense for humanity. Please get rid of this person soon, save the lives of millions. I am not for killings but in this case I would unfortunatly accept to save the world from the devil himself