Source: Adoulis

[Computer translation]

A number of Eritrean opposition organizations are participating in preparatory meetings to establish a broad frontal political and military entity in order to overthrow the regime in Asmara.

According to private sources, Adulis said that the consultations taking place in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are led by the former defense minister and the historical military leader of the former Eritrean People’s Liberation Front, Mesfin Haqos, and the former UN ambassador and diplomat, Haile Mankerios.

Hagos leads the “Eritrean Unity” organization, which came into existence in February 2020 as a result of the unity of three opposition organizations.

According to these sources, the consultations are expected to result in the establishment of a military entity consisting of a number of military wings with direct regional support as a result of the repercussions of the regime’s policies in Eritrea towards neighboring countries and the military intervention in the Ethiopian-Ethiopian conflict.

Note that all attempts to damage the experience of the Eritrean organizations have stumbled and have not had the desired success.