Tigray: A message received today from an Eritrean refugee in Adi Harush camp

The conditions are really discouraging and awful.

We haven’t got any kind of supplies. People are terribly disturbed.

Between 60 and 80 people are leaving the camp every day, in the hope of finding somewhere safer.

This morning alone 9 youths and 7 people from two families left near me.

The Amara militia are searching for the TPLF militia who hid in the area of the camp.

Last night they broke into the UNHCR office to search for hidden weapons and soldiers. Today they broke into the building at which our rations are stored.

The environment in the camp doesn’t feel safe.