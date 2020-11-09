Ethiopian troops “fleeing to Sudan” – report

This report in Arabic has been partially translated by computer. Apologies for any mis-translation.
“Violent battles between the Ethiopian army and the fighters of the Tigray have led to the thousands of Ethiopian soldiers fleeing to the Sudanese Akkadi border post. The Ethiopian forces requested protection from the Sudanese forces and asked to be allowed to enter the Sudanese province of Gedaref.”
2 comments
PREMIO NOBEL ,ABY CONSEGNA NOBEL, VERGOGNA, IL POPOLO TYGRAY,AIUTATO DA CRISTO GESU ,TI PUNIRÀ, VERGOGNA SIAMO TUTTI TIGRINI UN SALUTO ROMANO,PREGA
ABY FERMATI,STAI FACENDO UN GRANDE ERRORE