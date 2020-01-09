Warning to Americans in Eritrea

Source: US State Department

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Asmara (January 8, 2020)

Location: Eritrea

Event: Heightened Middle East Tensions

There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad. The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Actions to Take:

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy, Asmara

+291-1-12-0004

ConsularAsmara@state.gov