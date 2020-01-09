Warning to Americans in Eritrea

Source: US State Department
Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Asmara (January 8, 2020)
Location: Eritrea
Event: Heightened Middle East Tensions
There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad. The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.
Actions to Take:
- Keep a low profile.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists
- Review your personal security plans.
- Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy, Asmara
+291-1-12-0004
ConsularAsmara@state.gov