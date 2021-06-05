US-EU plan meeting to keep spotlight on Ethiopia ahead of G-7 summit: June 11-13

Source: Devex
By Vince Chadwick // 03 June 2021
Humanitarian and development leaders from the United States and European Union are planning a live-streamed roundtable on Ethiopia next week, as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the Tigray conflict.
A draft preparatory note, seen by Devex, lists two objectives:
• “To mobilize consensus among U.S. allies on the enormity of the humanitarian and human rights emergency in Tigray.”
• “To galvanize bolder action within the UN system for a relief response commensurate with the scope and scale of the crisis.”
Race against time: Mark Lowcock, the U.N. humanitarian chief, is expected to brief the Security Council later this week on the situation in northern Ethiopia, as concern grows over a looming famine. USAID Administrator Samantha Power said last week that more than 5 million people now require assistance.
Who’s there: Power and the EU commissioners for humanitarian and development policy are listed as co-hosts for next week’s event, with national officials, humanitarian, and development ministers from G-7 and EU states, as well as heads of the major U.N. agencies, on the planned invite list.
Who’s not there: Ethiopian government representatives.
Between the lines: The European Commission was an early critic of Ethiopia over the Tigray conflict, which began in November. Brussels is withholding millions in budget support, calling for improvements in humanitarian access and other conditions. But the commission’s position has been weakened by some EU states’ reluctance to cut off bilateral aid.
With the new U.S. administration taking a harder line on Abiy, EU officials hope Washington can coax a stronger reaction from European capitals. A spate of concerned tweets this week from the likes of France is a sign that effort could be bearing fruit.
US officials call for aid access, end to violence in Ethiopia
By Adva Saldinger // 28 May 2021
The U.S. government is pushing for an end to violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and for unrestrained humanitarian access, though progress has been limited, administration officials told lawmakers Thursday.
The Biden administration is considering further measures — including potential sanctions — if the parties to the conflict, including the Ethiopian government, do not act, the officials said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
The hearing came a day after President Joe Biden called for an end to violence and unimpeded humanitarian access to the Tigray region, while also urging Ethiopian leaders and institutions “to promote reconciliation, human rights, and respect for pluralism” in a statement. Lawmakers at the hearing went further than Biden, saying that Ethiopia must face consequences if it does not take action to address the concerns.
“The U.S. must transition from hands-off diplomacy to hands-on action,” said Senator James Risch, a Republican from Idaho and the ranking member of the committee.
He and other lawmakers praised recent Biden administration efforts, including limiting visas for Ethiopian and Eritrean officials involved in the conflict and using the U.S. voice and role in multilateral institutions to push for an end to the violence. But they also said they were wary of false promises and lack of action by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and others.
“Assistance is not enough to avert famine if actors in the region continue to restrict access.”
— Sarah Charles, assistant to the administrator, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance
In November, the Ethiopian government launched a military campaign in the Tigray region that was ordered by Abiy after he said that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front attacked a federal military base. Months earlier, the TPLF had rejected the national Parliament’s decision to postpone elections and declared it did not recognize Abiy’s government as legitimate.
Clashes, including with Eritrean forces, have resulted in thousands of deaths, mass rapes, and displacement of local populations in a country that was seen as a stable ally in the region and continues to be viewed as a strategic partner by the U.S. and Europe.
Now, there are about 2 million internally displaced persons, 63,000 refugees, and about 5.2 million people in urgent need of assistance as a result of violence in the Tigray region, said Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state in the bureau of African affairs at the State Department.
“The violence, abuses, and atrocities are unacceptable and must stop now,” he said at the hearing.
While the Ethiopian government has said the crisis is over, it is in fact growing — and the result is near-famine conditions, with people in Tigray already dying of malnutrition and starvation, partly as a result of armed forces blocking humanitarian operations, Godec said. Those armed forces have not only sought to limit access and divert aid but have targeted aid workers. Recently, a U.S. Agency for International Development partner employee was killed in an attack.
The U.S. is providing $305 million in humanitarian assistance, distributed through international organizations and NGOs, but has suspended funding through the Ethiopian government for other programs. The U.S. support can feed 4 million people over three months, set up mobile health and nutrition units, and rehabilitate about 300 health facilities that have been damaged in the conflict.
It is also working to provide safe spaces and psychosocial support for women and girls who have survived sexual violence, Sarah Charles, assistant to the administrator in the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at USAID, said at the hearing.
She described the severity of the violence in Tigray, particularly the sexual violence, as the worst she had seen in her career of more than two decades and warned of an impending famine that would be the largest in the country since the 1980s.Charles warned that the “assistance is not enough to avert famine if actors in the region continue to restrict access” to visas and critical communication devices for humanitarian workers. Continuous requests for the government to grant six-month humanitarian worker visas and permission to bring in communication equipment have not succeeded, she said.
Lawmakers pressed Godec for a State Department determination on whether crimes against humanity or war crimes had been committed in the Tigray region. The State Department is reviewing whether the actions meet the legal standards for those designations, Godec said.
The administration is also considering a stronger response to the situation, including sanctions on institutions and individuals that are supporting the conflict or limiting humanitarian access, he said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has “made very clear” that if the U.S. does not see immediate progress it will take further action, Godec said.
The U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is heading to the region next week to continue pushing for a cessation in violence, humanitarian access, and to address another key issue — the creation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which also was raised at the hearing.
The U.S. is supporting an African Union process to resolve the conflict over the dam, which, according to Godec, will likely be a two-stage process: an initial agreement on filling the dam, which is likely to happen in July; and second, determining a longer-term solution around water and its use, especially for Sudan and Egypt.
While there are technical solutions to the issues that the parties raise, what’s needed is the political will to bridge the differences, he said.
US-EU,
Tigray has lost many lives. The properties of the people are looted by the Amhara, Ethiopian and Eritrian forces; and nothing is left. The damage caused by these invading forces to the environment and properties in Tigray by these evil forces is huge. So, why Us and EU are not taking a serious action against Abiy and Issaias to pull out their troops from Tigray. According to Ethiopian constitution, no forces are allowed to enter Tigray without the consent of the elected government of Tigray. What Abiy and Issaias did in Tigray is an invasion. This is also against treaty of the United Nation. Abiy invited foreign forces to invade Tigray which is part of Ethiopia. The Amhara, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have committed war atrocities and the people of Tigray is collectively punished because it went to election to elect its own leaders.
This is the right time for US and EU to act and save the life of innocent people of Tigray . As long as Abiy and Issias give deaf ears to diplomacy, nothing is left for Us and EU, except force, a currently and urgently needed action to expel the Amhara, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces from Tigray and to stop the obstruction of humanitarian aid by these invading forces that is intended to reach the needy in the region.
US and EU act now, tomorrow can be too late.
Victory to the people of Tigray!!!
While Abiy and Isaias are enjoying playing chess with the US and Eu as their chessmen, Thousands are dying in Tigray of man-made hunger. It is naive to believe the two dictators will stop their plan of systematically cleansing the Tigrian ethnicity. They are already successful in their plans. The inaction of the world community is being used by the two to filibuster all agreed commitments. They know that the US and the EU can not do anything but threaten, they can not bite. Trump was more decisive even if he always sides with the devil.
Playing chase has its own rule that should be respected by the players. If the players do not respect the principle and norm of the game, they would be automatically expelled or dismissed from the game.
In regard to the war in Tigray, the war is declared to punish the people, indiscriminately. This means the war is conducted out of the norms and universal law of war. In other words, Issaias and Abiy have failed to protect the right of innocent people because they did not respect the law of war. Owing to their failure, the human and property loss in Tigray is huge, extremely.
The war atrocities committed in Tigray beyond one’s imagination and this not what the World should tolerate. The Amhara, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces blocked the delivery of Food and medical aid that are intended to reach the needy. The two dictators are using humanitarian aid as weapon of war.
The reason why we are calling for the interference of Us and EU in Tigray crisis is because the crimes committed in Tigray by the two dictators are crimes committed against the universal law of human rights that is beyond the law of sovereignty right. Moreover, such type of responsibly is beyond the capacity of AU. So, we tirelessly call US and EU to take a serious action against the two dictators. In short: US and EU should impose an arms embargo and an economic sanction that are targeting the political leaders two countries and their state apparatus.
Victory to the people of Tigray!!!