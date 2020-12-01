Update from Mai Aini refugee camp Tigray



Late Monday night (11:00 pm Ethiopian time), a security guard at the camp shot and killed an Eritrean refugee in his twenties. Not clear why this took place.



A water depot installed in the mountainous areas of the camp to distribute water has been destroyed. There’s now a serious shortage of water. If refugees wants to get water from the river, the people from the areas are forcing them to pay 1.00 birr.

Al Jazeera reported that UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch said on Tuesday: “We, as humanitarians, have lost access and contact with the refugees since the last month that this fighting has been ongoing, and now there are worrying reports of attacks, of abductions and also of recruitments in and around these refugee camps.”