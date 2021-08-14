War in Tigray in images: from the Abiy-Isaias-Farmaajo alliance to the Tigrayan-Oromo pact

The war in Tigray has seen many phases – from the joy of the peace deal between Eritrea and Ethiopia that saw Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed in Asmara in 1998, to the current alliance between the Oromo and Tigrayans.

It saw the outbreak of war in November 2020, with the bombing of Mekelle, and the Tigrayans driven out of the city – only to return in June 2021 in triumph.

Between these dates there were attacks on religious and historic sites; tragic massacres and the flight into Sudan.

Prime Minister Abiy first denied that Eritrean forces were fighting in Tigray, then admitted that they were. And the Somalis denied they had supplied troops to the war, and now admit that they did.

Here is a selection of photographs and cartoons that trace these developments, as war and famine still stalks the land.