US State Department briefing on Senator Coons’s trip to Ethiopia

Source: State Department
[Only the parts of the briefing relating to Ethiopia have been extracted]
It follows these Tweets from Secretary of State Joe Blinken on 23 March 2021
to hear about his visit to Ethiopia and to thank him for traveling there on behalf of @POTUS
Biden to press Prime Minister Abiy to address the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Tigray.
MS PORTER: Thanks for your questions, Matt. I’ll start off by saying we can definitely take your question in regards to Senator Coons and his visit to Ethiopia. For the other two, we’ll definitely have to get back to you.
But just to talk about that trip, Senator Coons had a successful visit when he traveled to Ethiopia, and obviously on behalf of President Biden. He went there, obviously, as a presidential emissary and expressed concerns – he expressed our concern for the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
And the reason we’re calling it successful is because Prime Minister Abiy publicly committed to deepening in a meaningful dialogue with the international community to address this conflict in Tigray, and he also shared publicly that he condemns the human rights violations that are going on. And again, we are grateful for Senator Coons traveling on our behalf to Ethiopia…
MS PORTER: Thanks for your question. I definitely want to reiterate that Senator Coons had successful meetings in Ethiopia, and they were productive. I mean, him meeting with Prime Minister Abiy on a range of issues, including making sure that Prime Minister Abiy’s views on human rights violations were public, that was – underscored how important those meetings were and how much we appreciate the senator for taking his time to travel there.
And we’ll also say that Prime Minister Abiy has consistently reiterated that – his government’s commitment to provide unhindered humanitarian access and to also move forward the notification system for humanitarian operators to travel throughout Tigray was welcomed from Senator Coons. And again, we will continue to underscore that – Prime Minister Abiy’s humanitarian operators’ need for both extended visas as well as to continue to progress on outstanding issues as well. So again, this was just a first step, but it was a first step in the right direction. So if there are any updates later, we’ll be sure to make those available.
2 comments
Deeply cocerned…….is not working
The USA should not give hope not exist!!!
Because of Deeply cocerned tigraians killed every where
By amhara ethiopian and eritrean troops
‘They day we will see if America can save you!
Yes true America things make worest for Tigrayans!!!
This is very beutiful that the US is coming back in the lead to make help changing mismanagement and shape that democracy, freedom, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and Good governence är on place in the horn and Else where . I Think the West is doing a good job but this is not enough. The perperators like Isayas afeworki and abiy ahmed has to put to justice and step down for good. Having Said this, thank you,Martin Plaut . You are an outstanding and grave journalist, not to mention that you are compassionate and modern.