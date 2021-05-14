Tigray: TPLF statement

Source: TPLF

“The people of Tigray, it is great that you belong to us; it is great that we do not look across at you from the other side with envy; it is great that we are your offspring” – this saying of our living leader comrade Meles adequately expresses the all-inclusive golden history, the undying heroism and determination of our people. Indeed, it is great that you are our people!!

Our historical enemies, in alliance with countless forces, strove to destroy our people off the face of the earth. They massacred en masse children, old men and even spiritual fathers. In addition to the genocide, destruction and looting of the property of our nation and people, the rapes and persecution which they have carried out on the women of Tigray, is aimed at humiliating us as people and to make us bow our heads in shame.

The fascist army of Abiy Ahmed, invading forces of Isayas and expansionist Amhara forces worked in concert with all demonic forces who can throw at least a pebble to destroy the people of Tigray and inflicted injustice which our annals of history will never forgive. They did all they could to destroy our land and our people; they are still continuing to do so.

But our people, who doesn’t bow down to challenges, who never gets exhausted to fight and who doesn’t yield to the countless injustice, has not submitted to the dreams of its enemies. Even now, as always, our people has abandoned its private issues and prioritizing Tigray above all things, is fighting for the sake of our land and our people. Our people, living either abroad or inside the country, is living day and night without rest only for Tigray.

Saying that it is worse than death to live in a humiliated Tigray and not afraid to give its forehead to a bullet, our people, who is living in liberated territory or among the enemy, is doing legendary deeds unheard of in world history. During times when our enemies are unhesitatingly massacring mothers and children, even children are singing ‘Tigray shall be victorious!’.

Indeed, Tigray shall be victorious! Our people, because you overcame all challenges and fought, because you didn’t bow your head exhausted by the suffering, as we have told you, you are on the verge of scoring the victory you long for by burying your enemies. Since your struggle is for a just cause, it is a must that victory belongs to you. You shall ensure your liberty with your honorable struggle.

The oppressors, even while on the verge of death and with whatever time they are left with, are openly announcing what they would like to do. It is their standard policy to destroy our land and our people until their very last moment. Therefore, just like you have already started to do it, tie your waste with scab (show determination) and fight. Fighting spirit, struggle and victory belongs to you. Fight! Your liberty is in your hands!

Tigray shall be victorious!!

Eternal glory and honor to the martyrs of the past and the present!