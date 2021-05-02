Tigray: TPLF says Eritreans are calling for a demilitarised border zone along the Ethiopian frontier

Source: TPLF

Admonishes “certain Eritreans” who kept silent until Tigray gets completely destroyed and “when the people of Tigray started to rise up, are knocking the doors of governments and international organizations and have started asking for the establishment of ‘buffered demilitarized zone’.”

Claims that those to whom these Eritreans were pleading for the demilitarized zone (i.e. foreign diplomats) had informed him about their request.

“Even more, we have heard you saying ‘the Eritrean army has not withdrawn from Tigray because it didn’t get security guarantee from the Tigrayan side’. It is amazing!”

Claims that those to whom these Eritreans were pleading for the demilitarized zone (i.e. foreign diplomats) had informed him about their request.

Asserts that only Tigray and its people can have a say about the fate of TPLF or any other Tigrayan party; that the time when others interfered in the affairs of “the country of Tigray” has been closed.

Lists the despicable atrocities committed on the people of Tigray by the Eritrean forces and questions their sanity for requesting an ‘international peacekeeping force’.

Implies scores will have to be settled (Let us meet where we ought to meet!) and closes with ‘Tigray shall prevail’. Warns the enemies of Tigray “wherever you go we will find you and bring you to justice.”