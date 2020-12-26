Tigray: The looting of the Almeda textile factory in Adwa

The vindictive looting and destruction of the industrial infrastructure of Tigray by Eritrean and Ethiopian forces is one of the saddest and most pointless aspect of Tigray war.

The images above were tweeted by Desta Haileselassie who says they are of the Almeda textile factory, on the outskirts of Adwa. This is what he said:

Almeda textile factory was one of the leading textile manufacturers in #Tigray which offers employment opportunities for more than 300 people. The factory, as can be seen in the photos attached I received today, is now completely destroyed and looted by the Eritrean soldiers. Desta Haileselassie

This information is from the factory’s website – posted before the war.

At 7 Km from the center of the Adwa town on the main road to Axum and around 1,000kms from Addis Abeba the capital city of Ethiopia, Almeda Textile Plc is standing proudly in the middle of beautiful Mountains area. The factory is located 20kms away from Axum air port and is directly linked with the main seaport of Djibouti for import/export incidental. ALMEDA TEXTILE SHARE COMPANY as a leading Textile manufacturer in Tigrai, Ethiopia at the horn of Africa. Almeda Textile is a non-governmental entity invested by endowment fund for rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT) which is the total investment of 94.22 million US Dollar and sixty percent of total investment of Altex goes to all the brand new the most advanced Textile equipment which gives fully guarantee to quality and efficiency.



All EFFORT companies have been seized by the Ethiopian government. They are now controlled by the Ministry of Finance. The Federal Attorney General has announced the establishment of the Effort Corporate Group- Board of Trustees.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalign, said the main objective of Board is to address gaps that might be caused due to the absence of leadership and to spearhead the return of EFFORT companies’ operations to normal business.

Below is a photograph of the factory when it was in full production