Tigray President calls on his people to prepare for war

Debretsion Gebremichael – President of Tigray Region – has gone on television to warn his people to prepare for a looming war.
He says repeatedly that the Tigrayan people want peace but if war is waged against them, they are prepare to fight and to win.
This war, he adds, is being waged by the Federal Governmentt of Ethiopia and a foreign power, i. e. the Eritrean regime. He calls on Eritrea’s armed forces and its people to work hard to prevent this war.
The people of the region have had costly wars in the past, he says, and have no need for further conflicts. Instead they should be working to end the poverty of their people. President Debretsion pleads repeatedly for all differences to be amicably and peacefully resolved.
The tone of the President’s speech was measured, dignified and eloquent.
PEACE FÒR TIGRAY, PEACE FOR ETIOPIA, PEACE FOR CHILDREN,FOR WOMEN, OLD PEOPLE,WAR I’TS NO GOOD ,STATE FEDERAL IS GOOD,PLEASE ,WE WANT PEACE, PEACE,PEACE, PREMIER NOBEL ABY ,YOURS GET WORK TO PEACE,PEACE FOR INNOCENT PEOPLE
The world and in particular the Horn of Africa should learn there is ZERO chance for peace in the region whilst Isaias is around. All you have to do is look back at the last 30 years. Almost every single conflict in the region was caused by Isaias or in some mysterious ways he had his hands in it. And the people of Eritrea are starving.
Isaias is addicted to gunpowder and war. There is no way he will stop at his ripe age unless of course someone takes action to stop him. Baby Abiy is hopeless.
Sadly, Abiy is leading the people of Ethiopia to self-destruction that will have a wide repercussion, including an influx of refugees to the West. The flow of Eritrean refugees to the West will be seen as a drop in the ocean in comparison to a potential flow of Ethiopian refugees if war was to breakout within the country fuelled by the rogue regime in Asmara.
The Tigrayan people and their leadership should be applauded and supported by all peace loving countries across the world for playing the crisis by the book. If war breaks out, it is not of their making but that of Isaias and his baby in Addis.
When it comes to taken sides in this impending crisis, the Eritrean people’s choice is clear and unequivocal. We shall stand full square with our brothers and sisters in Tigray. I have no doubt the Tigryan’s will defeat the enemy whether it comes from the North, South or even from both sides.
The Tigrayan people’s strength is their unity. May it long continue.