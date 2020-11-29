The Tigray war in maps – who holds which areas?

The maps below, from public sources, provide a picture of the current state of the war.

Remember what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday evening: the military phase is over; now it is just a problem for the police.

These maps tell a rather different story.

Both maps contain one message: the war is far from over.

Tonight the Tigrayans are reporting that they have re-taken the town of Axum.

The hold of the alliance of Ethiopian Federal Forces, the Amhara militia and the Eritrean military appears less certain than it seemed from Prime Minister Abiy’s confident claims on Saturday evening.