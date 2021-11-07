The London Tigray Protest in Photographs November 7, 2021 Martin Plaut Ethiopia, News, Tigray Balloons for peace and freedom soar into the cold London night Demonstration arrived in Trafalgar Square A young Tigrayan supporter with lion to her left and St Martin’s in the Fields behind her Prayers for peace at the start of the meeting Religious leaaders lead the meeting in prayer Tigray children singing on steps of Trafalgar Square Tigray children prepare to release balloons for peace and freedom Releasing the balloons Oromo supporter at the Tigray demonstration Share this:TwitterFacebookReddit