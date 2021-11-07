The London Tigray Protest in Photographs

Ethiopia, News, Tigray
Balloons for peace and freedom soar into the cold London night
Demonstration arrived in Trafalgar Square
A young Tigrayan supporter with lion to her left and St Martin’s in the Fields behind her
Prayers for peace at the start of the meeting
Religious leaaders lead the meeting in prayer
Tigray children singing on steps of Trafalgar Square
Tigray children prepare to release balloons for peace and freedom
Releasing the balloons
Oromo supporter at the Tigray demonstration

