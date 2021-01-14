The death of one man

“The Ethiopian Defense Force on Wednesday confirmed that former Minister for Foreign Affairs Seyoum Mesfin was killed after he resisted to surrender.
News updates from the defence force said that they were killed during a joint operation with the Federal police but did not specify when that happened. Seyoum Mesfin was killed in a cave area along the Tekeze river bank (the river is 608 kilometers long).
Some Ethiopian activists on social media speculate that it has been several weeks since he was killed and that the government is releasing the information now to divert attention away from the massacre in the Benishangul region of Ethiopia.
Two other top Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) officials, namely Abay Tsehaye and Asmelash Woldeselassie were also killed during the operation.”
Much of the attention has concentrated on the death of Seyoum Mesfin, who was well-known to the international community. There’s been little said about Asmelash Weldeselassie.
One comment
This is a terrible stain and probably the worst in the history of Ethiopia. Even aristocrats like Menilik and Hailesselassie used to respect the lives of their enemies and in most cases they forgave and forgot. A psychologist I talked with a few days ago told me, he is convinced that Isaias is a Sadist, he enjoys inflict pain on others. Is Abiy of the same kind? Are the Amhara activists and some in the diaspora sadists? I am not much aware of their past history, but reading what they say and how they enjoy the torture of their Tigrian brothers gives me some feeling their is an embodied culture of sadism.