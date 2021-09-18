London exhibition of Eritrea’s political prisoners opened last night

Patrick Grady MP kindly opened the exhibition on Friday – recalling the repression that Eritrean journalists and political activists had faced. He pointed to the years they had been imprisoned without trial and promised to continue raising the issue in the British Parliament. Mr Grady is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group in Parliament.

Habte Hagos, the chair of Eritrea Focus thanked Mr Grady and the other members of parliament who attended – Brendan O’Hara, the MP for Argyle and Bute, and Jeremy Corbyn, the MP for Islington North, where the exhibition is being held.

The BBC Tigrinya service was at the event and broadcast an interview with Habte Hagos. Other media were there to cover the opening.

The exhibition will hear lectures by Muslim and Christian clerics at 2.00 pm today (Saturday).

It is being held at Resources for London, 356 Holloway Rd, London N7 6PA