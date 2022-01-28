Leaked Ethiopian Foreign Ministry document proposes talks to end Tigray conflict

“The leaked document says that the Ethiopian government should talk to TPLF from a position of strength; Without dialogue, the conflict will go on with serious economic repercussions. The document mentions the US desire to remove Eritrean ruler Isaias Afwerki from power. Eritrea is already under sanctions from the US and EU.”
A 51-page document of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry has been leaked. The document outlines a re-engagement strategy to repair fractures ties with the US and Western countries.
After the start of the Tigray conflict in November 2020, Ethiopian relations with the US and western countries deteriorated. EU and US accused Ethiopia of human rights abuses and deliberately blocking aid delivery to Tigray. The Ethiopian government reciprocated by labeling US and others as backers of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). US removed Ethiopia from AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) at the start of this year over human rights abuses.
After Tigray forces started their withdrawal from neighboring Amhara and Afar regions last month, Ethiopia-US relations saw an improvement. US President Joe Biden’s telephone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad, in the 2nd week of this month, was a clear indication that the two countries wanted to repair their bilateral ties.
The leaked document says that the Ethiopian government should talk to TPLF from a position of strength; Without dialogue, the conflict will go on with serious economic repercussions.
The document mentions the US desire to remove Eritrean ruler Isaias Afwerki from power. Eritrea is already under sanctions from the US and EU.
Sudan and Egypt are untrustworthy, the leaked paper claims. Sudan took advantage of the Tigray conflict and captured the long-standing disputed territory Al Fashaga on the Sudan Ethiopia border. Egypt and Sudan have been threatening Ethiopia against starting the 2nd filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). But despite threats, Ethiopia completed the 2nd filling in July last year.
It seems that the Ethiopian government is planning talks to end the Tigray conflict. But before the start of these talks, it wants to weaken Tigray militarily and economically through drone strikes and continuous siege.
Secondly, the government wants to pacify dissenting voices against the dialogue. Last month when the Ethiopian government released a few TPLF leaders, the move was criticized by some Amhara groups/individuals and diaspora members.
Those news outlets, which are critical of the government, have leaked this document. The leakage of the document could be an attempt to put pressure on the Ethiopian government to stop it from starting any dialogue with TPLF.
I do not believe in such leaked documents. They have leaked for a purpose of disinformation to fit a new strategy by the Abiy government. Abiy is immersed in to problems he can hardly manage. He is stressed more than ever. His normal behavior when he gets stressed is to experiment with something new. This document may be a result of such an experiment. He is the most untrustworthy leader on earth. What is worrisome is the attitude of the Amharas in general. They are vindictive and one sided. It is impossible to make peace through negotiation with them. TDF should continue to weaken the Amharas until they give up in the same manner they want to destroy TDF and negotiate. It is absurd but I can not imagine there are Amharas with rational thinking, they want to destroy and get destroyed. This may have to do with the inherited culture of that society (peace comes only from the fire of the gun)
People should know more and more about the nature of the Abiy Government. You might wonder why we have an extensive missinformation and disinformation coming out from this rouge government. One way is to asses the key people involved:
Dina Mufti: He is from Arussi and has been a carrier diplomat serving all from the dictator Mengistu to Ihadeg (TPLF dominated) to now the Biltsigina led government. He is know to be a person with zero empathy, loyal to any one who bosses him. He was an ardent supporter of the TPLF and later Hailemariam Dessalegn before serving now as the errand-boy of Abiy and the Amharas. He can work for the devil himself.
Ambassador Taye: He has similar history as Dinna but he is known to have some principles of life. He was an ardent supporter of the TPLF. No body knows if he really stands for what he is communication in the UN. He is of Amhara origin and this might be one motive for him to divert from his principles.
General Batcha…..hmmmmmmm what can I say
Abiy…… The most deceptive person on earth. He is childish and he likes to experiment without any consideration about consequences. He is a super narcist person, he lacks empathy towards those who do not follow his ways.