Internal Ethiopian government briefing document

Briefing Note on the Latest Developments in the Tigray Region, 2 March 2021
I have been sent this document which lays out the strategy the Ethiopian government is following in response to the increasing international pressure from the international community.
It follows the recent revelations by Amnesty International, CNN and others concerning atrocities committed by Ethiopian troops and particularly by their Eritrean allies.
I have been assured that the document, drawn up by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry is authentic.
It can be found here: Briefing_note_on_the_latest_in_Tigray_Region_4.
Tigray demand justice!!
The Genocide is massive still continue
Many Eritrea troops are entering to Tigray to commit more crime. International humanitarian community should Act and save life
100% of Ethiopians ready to engage in Military action led by Sudan, Egypt, US, UK & EUDown with Fascist & garbage Abiy Ahmed!
Well, the document seems too generic and difficult to assess if It is indeed an Internal government document. It presents facts and analysis that are straightforward and doesn’t reveal anything new. Main message is the government through its embassies need to do concerted efforts to minimise the pressure and stall efforts that may lead to sanctions. But this is obvious and expected. No?