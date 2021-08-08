For Rashid Abdi

On Saturday Rashid Abdi – the well-known commentator on the Horn of Africa – published this Tweet:

It is a sad moment.

I can only imagine the pressure Rashid has been under and the threats he has received. I have known his work for many years, since my time as BBC Africa Editor in the World Service.

His has always been a dispassionate, insightful voice. You could rely upon Rashid to give you a viewpoint that you had not thought of, and information that you were lacking.

I make no comment on his decision, except to say that we will all the the poorer for the absence of his voice.

And to express my pride at having been attacked with him, alongside Kjetil Tronvoll, Alex de Waal and William Davidson.