First journalist reports from inside Tigray – evidence of Eritrean involvement, looting and treatment of refugees

Tigray was completely closed in recent weeks. It was impossible for outsiders to visualize what was really going on at the front.

Aid workers were also not allowed in, despite the fact that there were also hundreds of thousands of Eritrean refugees in relief camps in Tigray. 1 million Tigreans would have fled their home.

Now that the army has taken large parts of the area, the government is slowly letting in foreigners. Our colleague Stijn Vercruysse and his team first went to the southwest of Tigray, in the area of ​​Gondar. “In the meantime help has been allowed there and the army is present.”

View here the report from “Het Journaal” by our reporter Stijn Vercruysse from Gondar, on the border with Tigray.