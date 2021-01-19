Ethiopia’s unique religious heritage suffers tragic damaged in the Tigray war

The magnificent religious buildings, libraries, paintings and artefacts of Tigray are being damaged and destroyed.

Some have been shelled and bombed; others have been looted.

Of course the deaths of people are an even higher price for Tigray to pay, but the damage to these buildings are a terrible blow – not just to Ethiopia and Africa, but to the whole world. They are part of our global heritage.

Churches, like Cherkos church in Zalambessa, have been hit. So too has the oldest mosque in Africa – al-Nejashi mosque near Wukro.

The monastery of Debre Damo is also reported to have been attacked. This is by no means a complete list of the damage.

Here are some images of what these buildings have suffered.