Ethiopian government officially announces that the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray has commenced

Source: Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia Live Stream

3 June 2021

[At approximately 27 minutes into the press conference]

Ethiopian Government Spokeswoman: “With regards to the withdrawal of Eritrean forces: a request for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces has been put in place by the relevant authority and per the ministry of defence reports, withdrawal has commenced, so we need to let that process play out according to the agreements with the stakeholders.” [highlight added]