Ethiopian government officially announces that the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray has commenced

Source: Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia Live Stream
3 June 2021
[At approximately 27 minutes into the press conference]
Ethiopian Government Spokeswoman: “With regards to the withdrawal of Eritrean forces: a request for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces has been put in place by the relevant authority and per the ministry of defence reports, withdrawal has commenced, so we need to let that process play out according to the agreements with the stakeholders.” [highlight added]
Well, it is very hard to believe unless the withdrawal is verified by independent body. According to credible sources, Eritrean forces (EF) are present in every corner of Ethiopia. They are positioned in regions such as Tigray, Oromia, Amhara etc and the size of the foreign troops involved in the Ethiopian civil war is enormous.
The Ethiopian Government (EG) Spokeswoman talked on the withdrawal of EF in
the press conference just only for PR and to avoid extra sanction on her government. If the EG wants to be trusted, it must allow the Independent bodies (e.g. UN or NATO) to enter and verify the pull out of Eritrean and other foreign forces from Ethiopian soil.
At present, the EG has failed to protect and defend the sovereignty of the country. Nonetheless, sovereignty is a collective responsibility ; you peoples, nations and nationalities of Ethiopia must stand now and claim to not only the sovereignty of your country, but also your right for your self determination.
Victory to peoples, nations and nationalities of Ethiopia !!!!
Another joke from the showman who has humiliated a great country. There is no way Eritreans will leave Ethiopian territory without force now they have conquered the country.
In Isaias words,” there would have been no Ethiopia without Eritrean forces”. On Abiy “ he is a child who cannot run such a large countr0.
Keep dreaming but there is no way Isaias will leave Ethiopia on his own accord.
great, after always lying about it (really everything), now Abiy/PP/Eritrea is obviously just trying to buy more time to starve Tigray people to death and try to crush their rebellion, exactly the same a
how Eritrea/Abiy denied Eritrea involvement and said many times Eritrea pulled out, Eritrea not there, Eritrea will leave now, Eritrea will leave later. Obviously, they are just despotic dictators both prosecuting crimes against humanity against their own peoples, so malicious, pathological lying to others is really par for their course, and should be stiffly punished by Western powers (given the Eastern powers love/support such despotic authoritarian states, in their own image).