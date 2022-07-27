Eritrea’s ruling party’s Stockholm festival plans terminated! How it was done

Venue Contract Terminated!
By Amanuel Ghebremicael
The planned Scandinavian Festival of Eritreans, to be held at Jarva People’s Park in Eggeby gård just North of Stockholm, faced fierce opposition from the get go.
The organisers planned to bring a well known genocide promoter, by the name Awel Seid, all the way from Eritrea. Shockingly, and as expected a “surprise” guest by the name Yemane Ghebreab was also invited to the event.
Eritrean opposition groups were not comfortable with the idea that a public space was to be leased to a regime that is known around the World for its gross human rights violations.
It made no sense that the Eritrean regime – that has no concern at all for the public – should be allowed to use a public facility.
After all, this is the same regime that has held Dawit Isaak, a Swedish Eritrean Journalist, in dungeons for more than 20 years.
Opposition groups, spearheaded by the Bright Future Movement objected to the lease in writing to the management of the park.
Action Needed
The regime’s actions call for a reciprocal response or action elsewhere. Åsa Nilsson Söderström, a local politician and a mayoral contender in Stockholm, was made aware of the situation.
She wrote a strong letter opposing the use of a public space for the event. “Let’s Cancel this Year! We will hold a festival for Democracy next Year” she wrote.
Bright Future Movement in Sweden has taken a range of measures so far.
These included:
- Writing a letter of objection to the Park Management –
- Lobbying lawmakers and the local media
- Conducted an Intense Campaign against the Festival
- Set up an E-mail Campaign for the public to address the problem to the Concerned parties
- Notified local Authorities and the Stockholm Police – requesting a Demonstration Permit
Success!
Together, these efforts convinced the Park Management to terminate it’s halls rental contract with the PFDJ.
And all associated services, like water, electricity, toilet have also been denied.
The PFDJ’s Fundraising Event, disguised as a “Cultural” Event will now have to be held the open fields and they will have to hire all the services they use.
This is disgusting. I will travel myself to Stockholm to show my protest if it happens. I have now 68 people who will join me from Finland and denmark
It was impossible to have eritreas regime (dictator) festival here in a democratic country sweden and Scandinavia. Let’s ypfdj go long away “. We don’t want them
Supporting an oppressive and murderous regime can never be a right in developed countries, and that is why Sweden has made them move from city to city. This kind of action must be followed by other countries and a moment must arise when dictators lose their place.
they just want to make money otherwise they are not meant for people eritreans he is dictatorship
We are very grateful to the Swedish government but , this festival should be closed down altogether because the regime that is running it is a murderous dictator.
It is to painful for Eritrean immigrant Also not secured
A restaurant regime support to Tigray genocide and Ukraine
Eritrean Richey and support terrorist group to Please don’t allow them to do for this festival because they collect the money for to help genocider people thank you
in Eritrea, people are killed, tortured, imprisoned without a court order, children are forced into military service, die every day for the dictatorship, people starve and the regime does what it wants here. incomprehensible
First of I would like to say goog jobb. But still it’s not done. They have the oppen ground to facilitate their plan. So still needs hard work in Unity.
My second point is that – all the opposition parties, movments & individiuĺls have worked hard in doing all the things that you have mentioned. It was done with unity & harmony. People are working for common goals. It’s not for the sake of recognition or having a big name. Those who have done the same or alot are still doing their best and have no time even to talk about the little suçces.
Thank u!!
You’re a right-side voice of voiceless people in Eritrea 🇪🇷
No more hgdf
Thanks for your contribution! We appreciate it!
No more ypfdg in the democratic country Sweden! Let them go away from and doing this in Rusia. B/c ypfdg is the only who support Rusia.
There is no way such flimpsy cries can stop the resolve and determination of Eritreans.
Eritreans will always find a way and Stockholm will witness the vibrancy and energy of Eritreans soon. Zu 23 is already in Stockholm