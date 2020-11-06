British Parliamentarians have reports of “people in Eritrean military uniform” in Tigray fighting

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Eritrea has seen unconfirmed reports that people in Eritrean military uniform have been seen participating in the conflict in Tigray. This is extremely concerning, and we call for Eritrea to restrain from entering into conflict. Every effort must be taken to avoid the situation escalating into a regional conflict.

The APPG is extremely concerned by the growing hostilities in Tigray and calls on all sides to show restraint and work to de-escalate the situation. The future of Ethiopia and all its regions must be decided at the ballot box and not on the battlefield. Additionally, it is deeply concerning that people are being denied access to information by cutting telecommunications networks.