BREAKING Eritrean troops fire on Tigrayan civilians in Adwa. Three young people killed, 16 wounded

At around 9.00 this morning [Monday] Eritrean forces opened fire in the town of Adwa killing three, and injuring a further sixteen.

Six of the injured have been rushed to hospital in Axum, some 26 kilometres away, for treatment.

Local eyewitnesses say an Eritrean truck was coming down the street when it encountered a tuk-tuk carrying local people. There was no fighting in the area, according to local people.

The truck sounded its horn, but when the vehicle did not move out of its way fast enough the Eritreans opened fire.

Locals say this is often the way the Eritreans behave if they are angry because they have suffered a reversal on the battlefield.

Eyewitnesses say the troops were clearly Eritreans from their uniforms and the markings on their truck.