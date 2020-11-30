BREAKING: Eritrean Refugees in UNHCR camp in Tigray being forcibly returned to Eritrea

The following has been learned via a reliable source, but there is no further information at present.

UNHCR are checking the news, but can not presently comment on the information.

“The Eritrean military is in control of Shimelba camp and is preparing to send large numbers of its residents to Eritrea for punishment. They have destroyed all UNHCR records, and have seized all medicines. Some of the residents have escaped to Humera camp.”

The United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Sunday that he is very concerned about the fate of nearly 100,000 Eritrean refugees there amid reports that some have been abducted.

If confirmed, such treatment of refugees in camps close to the Tigray border with Eritrea “would be major violations of international norms,” Filippo Grandi told reporters.

“It is my strong appeal for the prime minister of Ethiopia for this situation to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

UNHCR 30 Nov 2020