BREAKING: Eritrea extends conscription to 16 year olds; trained or untrained

This brief message has been received from inside Eritrea.

“All families have been asked to hand in their children from 16 onwards.

ALL CHILDREN TRAINED OR UNTRAINED. IT DOESN’T MATTER.

People are rattled and very fearful.”

 

