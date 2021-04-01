Abiy’s (First) 3 Years in Office – How Political Violence Has Changed

Mixed Results

The explosion of violence in Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz throughout 2020 radically changes the assessment of a situation that, until mid 2019, was actually not that tragic. In April 2018 Abiy had inherited a situation which was already extremely tense. 2015–2017 was a period of turmoil, especially in Oromia and Amhara regions. Abiy’s appointment was itself the product of that growing instability inside and outside the EPRDF regime. In the first phase of his three-year premiership Abiy did succeed in reducing instability. Yet, things changed thereafter.

Improvements

In 2018–2019, with a series of reforms and decisions which received much praise internationally but also domestically, Abiy tried to rehabilitate politically some Oromo and Somali armed groups until then in exile (such as the OLF and ONLF), in order to stabilise their areas of operations. Unsurprisingly, then, Oromia and Somali region saw a significant decrease in armed violence in 2018–2021 (-43% and -46% compared to 2015–2017 baseline). This does not mean that the situation has turned peaceful in these regions, but in relative terms fatalities did decrease significantly. In Oromia this was the result of a new pact that Abiy, Ethiopia’s first Oromo Prime Minister, established with the local youth movement and parties, promising them a way out of marginalisation. These commitments were soon questioned after in 2019 authorities intensified the crackdown on Oromo activists (with each side accusing the other of breaking the pact) and returned to the politics of mass arrests, including of leading Oromo opposition figures such as Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba in the aftermath of the wave of deadly unrest triggered by the assassination of the Oromo singer Hachalu in June 2020. The worsening health conditions of the imprisoned Oromo leaders have recently further increased the political tension in that critical region, where OLA fighters (the breakaway faction of OLF) continue their insurgency (especially in the west and south of the region).

Very similar to Oromia and Somali regions has been the Amhara region, also affected by protests in 2015–2017 although on a smaller scale than Oromia. Fatalities almost halved (-47%) in the past three years despite recent upticks in violence (see the opening paragraph). But, overall, the region with the most dramatic decrease is Gambela (-89%), as authorities have managed to put an end to the series of cross-border raids of mostly Murle militants from South Sudan which caused massacres and kidnappings in 2016 and early 2017.

Sharp deterioration

The top three regions witnessing an increase in political violence fatalities are instead Tigray (+1,690%), Benishangul-Gumuz (+974%), and SNNPR (+176%). The first two also have the highest per capita score among all the regions (in 2018–21, the yearly fatality rate every 100,000 inhabitants was 37 in BSG and 17 in Tigray — whereas SNNPR had ‘only’ 0,75, one of the lowest among all the regions; Somali had 1,75, Oromia 1,45, and Amhara 0,52). For replication purposes, I calculated per capita scores on the basis of 2017 population figures provided by the Central Statistic Agency.

Before November 2020, in Tigray only few fatal clashes had been recorded, largely between Tigray region police and the residents of disputed areas with the bordering Amhara region such as Welkait and Raya, or between Ethiopian troops and Eritrean forces or (then)Eritrea-based Ethiopian armed opposition groups. Similarly, in Benishangul-Gumuz (BSG), especially in Metekel zone, inter-ethnic violence carried out by ethnic militias (mostly Oromo, Amhara, Gumuz militias) escalated only in late-2018 because of a combination of historical grievances, land resources, and governance failures (when is this not the case? Here specifically linked to flawed ethno-federal arrangements and the fear to lose one own’s rights at a time of shifting visions of the future of the Ethiopia as an ethno-federal or unitary state). Before that, in 2015–2017 fatalities were limited to clashes between the Ethiopian security forces and the Benishangul Gumuz People’s Liberation Movement (BPLM), back then still based in Eritrea and involved in operations against the EPRDF and its projects, including the GERD dam located in BSG. Finally, in 2018–2021 violence has also been on the rise in the Southern Nations largely because of an increasing number of communal or ethnic-based attacks and of clashes between federal troops and protesters, including for resettlement programmes.

Many of these recent episodes of political violence are interpreted as similar manifestations of ethnic groups’ dissatisfaction with the prospect that ethnic federalism, Ethiopia’s form of state system which since 1994 has been supposed to guarantee self-determination and self-rule to its ethnic groups, could be replaced by a more unitary state system, the one sponsored by Abiy and his Prosperity Party project.

As a final note, clashes in Fashaqa, the Sudanese farmlands disputed by Ethiopia’s Amhara nationalists, are also on the rise. While a few major fatal events were already recorded in the border area in 2015–2017, the number of clashes increased significantly after November 2020, although related fatalities have so far remained relatively contained (around five dozen fatalities in total in 2018–2021). Things could well change if Sudan and Ethiopia are dragged into a full fledged war. For an overview on the Ethio-Sudan tensions, the Fletcher Forum of Tufts University recently published an in-depth analysis by Faisal Ali with some comments of Kholood Khair and me on the role played by Addis’ and Khartoum’s domestic considerations. An even deeper analysis on all the major border tensions in the whole Horn of Africa that I cannot recommend highly enough is this long read Dan Watson wrote for ACLED.

Who done it?

Additional insights can be obtained by looking at the actorness of such fatal episodes of political violence. The following interactive charts capture the evolution of political violence in every region since April 2015 and additionally categorize fatalities by actors, specifically checking (whenever possible, considering the difficulty in retrieving such information for all the observations) whether state forces were involved (according to ACLED’s codebook, state forces are “collective actors that are recognised to perform government functions, including military and police, over a given territory”). In April 2018–March 2021, Ethiopian state forces continued to be involved in at least 29% of fatal violence in the country (it was 55% in 2015–17). Browse by region: