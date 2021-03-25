Abiy makes first official trip to Eritrea since beginning of Tigray war

Source: Addis Standard
Breaking: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in #Asmara “in mid afternoon hours today for a two-day working visit to the country”, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane G.Meskel said. “President Isaias Afwerki accorded warm welcome to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation on their arrival at Asmara International Airport,” Yemane said.
This is the first official trip by PM Abiy since the war broke out in Tigray on November 04. Eritrean forces are part of the Ethiopian forces offensive against the Tigray Regional state forces led by TPLF.
A report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, (EHRC) released on March 24 said that Eritrean forces have committed massacre in #Axum city on Nov. 28 and 29/2020, which may amount to war crime and crimes against humanity.