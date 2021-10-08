A story in pictures – how Tigrayans brought the story of their people’s suffering to Norway

Congratulations to the Tigrayan community in Norway who brought the story of their people so forcefully home at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony!

Their families are going through a terrible war, but their voices were heard. Their children felt they had to act – so they donated their toys with appropriate messages to get the story over to the public.

Each doll – with a label around its neck – represented a Tigrayan child, who is now dying of starvation.

The teddy bears and other toys were left outside the Nobel headquarters.

Just two families began this, but soon it grew…Until on Friday they came to the Nobel Prize ceremony – making sure people knew why their people are in such pain.

And why Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed should never have been awarded the Peace Prize.